Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Due To Unsafe Condtions (Week in Review)

.
Pantera

Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Due To Unsafe Condtions was a top story on Wednesday: Organizers have pulled the plug on this year's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY that was set to happen this coming weekend due to "unsafe conditions" caused by rain and flooding.

The 2018 installment of the annual music event was set to feature performances from Alice In Chains, Deftones, Underoath, Primus, Body Count, Glassjaw, Limp Bizkit, Gwar, Clutch and more, plus an All-star tribute to late Pantera legend Vinnie Paul.

Organizers broke the band news to fans with the following: "It is with deep regret that we inform you that this weekend's Louder Than Life festival has been canceled due to unsafe conditions resulting from ongoing rain and flooding at the festival site - Champions Park. After carefully inspecting the grounds and infrastructure this evening, the City and we have determined that it is no longer possible to make the festival site safe in time for this weekend.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support from our fans, the numerous offers to come out and help, and the herculean efforts of the City of Louisville in trying to make the festival happen. The one thing we will never sacrifice is the safety of our fans, bands, staff and patrons." Read more - here.

More Pantera News

