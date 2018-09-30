Metric And Zoe Teaming For Coheadline Tour (Week in Review)

. Metric And Zoe Teaming For Coheadline Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Metric and Zoe have announced that they will be kicking off 2019 by joining together for a coheadlining tour across the U.S. that will features support from July Talk. The two bands will be kicking things off on February 13th in Boston at the House Of Blues and conclude the joint trek on March 22nd in Chicago at the Aragon Ballroom. Metric have also lined-up a number of their own stand alone dates along the trek including shows in Cleveland, Richmond (VA), Portland (OR), Kansas City (MO), Indianapolis and Detroit. Read more - here. More Metric News Share this article

