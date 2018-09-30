Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Schon originally launched his Journey Through Time show last year for a benefit for the victims of the 2016 California wildfires and included his former Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie and Castronovo.

Deen was featured in a video report stating that fans will be getting "the whole catalog with many surprises" and Schon tweeted a link to the report and added, "Love and Respect to all you fans. Promise next years Journey will be #TheJourney - I'll be playing music from EVERY album and mixing it up constantly ... Stay tuned and on the Look Out..." See the clip - here.