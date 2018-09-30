Singled Out: The Darkest Hearts' Mississippi Devil (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: The Darkest Hearts' Mississippi Devil was a top story on Wednesday: Nashville hard rockers The Darkest Hearts recently released a new song called "Mississippi Devil" and to celebrate we asked Daniel Kassel to tell us about the track. Here is the story: Talking about our newest single "Mississippi Devil" has been a lot more of a challenge in the aftermath than it was when we were writing it. I don't think that we actually knew all of what we were writing the song about until it was finished to be honest. Luke had his reasons for starting the song and Kramedj just kind of ran with it.



It all started with Luke talking to this girl that ended up moving to another state to marry a guy she had never met before even though the two of them had made a connection. Don't ask me how or why people do things like this but we all know that it happens all the time and we all face palm when we see it from the outside looking in. So, Luke decides to do what all of us do when we need to get something out. We write. It began with a touch of blues and the melancholy and morphed into a sort of angry realization.



Songs for Kramedj come out or manifest in different ways. Sometimes he will hear a riff or something behind a riff and have an entire song fall out with no problems. Other times it might take him a year to finish an idea. The whole experience is about how the song makes him think. The back-story was the added inspiration for him to finish the lyrics as they sit. Now that the song is finished though it seems to have an entirely different meaning. But that is the progression of songs. They can mean anything to anyone and it is that interpretation that allows them to translate across languages, ages, sexes, and economic and racial boundaries. A song is a song and it belongs to the person hearing it just as much as it does to the person that wrote it. We just hope that it is well received and that people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself - right here! More The Darkest Hearts News Share this article

