|
Singled Out: The Darkest Hearts' Mississippi Devil (Week in Review)
.
Singled Out: The Darkest Hearts' Mississippi Devil was a top story on Wednesday: Nashville hard rockers The Darkest Hearts recently released a new song called "Mississippi Devil" and to celebrate we asked Daniel Kassel to tell us about the track. Here is the story: Talking about our newest single "Mississippi Devil" has been a lot more of a challenge in the aftermath than it was when we were writing it. I don't think that we actually knew all of what we were writing the song about until it was finished to be honest. Luke had his reasons for starting the song and Kramedj just kind of ran with it. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself - right here!
Talking about our newest single "Mississippi Devil" has been a lot more of a challenge in the aftermath than it was when we were writing it. I don't think that we actually knew all of what we were writing the song about until it was finished to be honest. Luke had his reasons for starting the song and Kramedj just kind of ran with it.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself - right here!