Slash Releases 'Driving Rain' Animated Live Action Video (Week in Review)

Slash

Slash Releases 'Driving Rain' Animated Live Action Video was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released a live action, animated video for "Driving Rain", the lead single from their new album "Living The Dream."

"The idea behind doing an animated video for 'Driving Rain' is mostly due to the dark subject matter of the song influencing directors to come up with very dramatic, dark and sullen regular live action treatments that weren't any fun at all (no offense to those guys)," explains Slash. "So, I wanted to create something that could be tongue-in-cheek and yet still be dark with live-action animation. We're all big fans of Stoopid Buddy and they came up with a great concept and treatment. We love the video and it came out fn' brilliant. Fyi, no puppets were harmed during the making of this video."

"Our whole team at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios was beyond excited to work with Slash, Myles, and those hard rocking Conspirators," adds Creative Director and Co-Founder John Harvatine IV. "We had a blast creating a dramatic heart-pounding music video with rag-doll-like rod puppets and adrenaline-filled RC Jeeps. From this moment forward, 'Driving Rain' is now the Citizen Kane of music videos!"

The newly-released "Living The Dream" was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), who previously teamed up with the Guns N' Roses rocker on 2014's "World On Fire." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

