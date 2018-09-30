The Nightmare Before Christmas Event Expanded With Third Night

The newly added event will be taking place on Sunday, October 28th at 7:30 pm at the Los Angeles area venue and will following the performances on October 26th and 27th.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" production will feature Danny Elfman performing his role of Jack Skellington singing live to film for an immersive screening of the classic film

Elfman will be joined by other original cast members including Catherine O'Hara (Sally) and Ken Page (Oogie Boogie) who headlined the opening production, which sold out two nights over Halloween weekend at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015 and returned for 3 nights in 2016. - here.