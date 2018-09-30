News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery (Week in Review)

.
Dickey Betts

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts is recovering following brain surgery last Friday after injuring himself recently in an accident at his Sarasota, FL home.

"Dickey Betts and his family want everyone to know that his surgery was a success," read a post by his manager David Spero on social media sites for both the Dickey Betts Band and The Allman Brothers Band. "The outpouring of support from all over the world has been overwhelming and amazing. We are so appreciative. Thank you all so much for your wonderful thoughts and prayers. We will keep you updated."

Spero revealed last week that the guitarist was hospitalized after injuring himself while playing with his dog in the backyard when he slipped and hit his head, referring to the incident as a "freak accident."

The Allman Brothers shared the latest news on Betts via Facebook on Tuesday, writing: "An update from David Spero: Donna just texted me that Dickey is 'Off the respirator and doing great! Talking, laughing and, of course, complaining!' We thank you all for your love and prayers. He still has a ways to go." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

