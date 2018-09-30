|
Diamond Head Announce Fall Tour (Week in Review)
Diamond Head Announce Fall Tour was a top story on Thursday: New Wave Of British Heavy Metal icons Diamond Head have announced that they will be launching a tour across Europe next month through November. The tour will be broken up into two parts beginning with a leg across their native UK, which will be launching on October 5th at the New Cross Inn in London.
