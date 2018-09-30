|
Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute (Week in Review)
Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute was a top story on Thursday: The late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister and former Guns N' Roses star Gilby Clarke are just two of the all-star musicians on Pure Fire - The Ultimate KISS tribute which is set to hit stores on October 19th. The set is being reissued with new cover art and title and was produced by Paul Stanley collaborator Bob Kulick along with Bruce Bouillet and will be released on October 19th. Preorders are open here. It was originally released under the title of Spin The Bottle back in 2004. Some of the other stars who appear on the record include former KISS member Bruce Kulick , Tommy Shaw (Styx), Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Steve Lukather (Toto), Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Buzz Osbourne (The Melvins), Dug Pinnick (King's X), C.C. DeVille (Poison) and many more. See the track and performer list - here.
