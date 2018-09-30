Megadeth To Set Sail With Fans On MegaCruise

As fans await further details about the cruise, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recently confirmed that the group have been in songwriting mode for a 2019 follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia."

"Yes, actually, we are," Mustaine confirmed to Guitar World about the work-in-progress. "We have been for a few weeks now. All the band members are at home writing stuff and putting it in the same spot, keeping all the riffs centralized in one place. And anybody can access anybody's stuff. And then once we're done I'll start assembling everything."