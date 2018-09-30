Metallica Release Live 'Blackened' Video

According to CBC News, the band set an attendance record by playing before more than 17,000 fans at the Canadian venue.

Metallica also donated $10,000 to the city's food bank, Winnipeg Harvest, as they have done on other stops on the WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

"A big thank you to everyone attending #MetInWinnipeg for helping us raise money to support @WinnipegHarvest," the group's All Within My Hands Foundation posted, "a local organization dedicated to focusing attention on hunger within their community and moving toward long-term solutions."

"Blackened" is the opening track from Metallica's 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", which will see its expanded 40th anniversary release arrive on November 2. Watch the video - here.