Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Continue Celebrating Band's Songs On Tour (Week in Review)

Nick Mason

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Continue Celebrating Band's Songs On Tour was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason will perform vintage material by the legendary UK band on a spring 2019 UK tour. Currently set to wrap up a fall European and UK trek with his band, Saucerful Of Secrets, this weekend, Mason has announced a spring series of five UK dates that will begin in Cardiff next April and end with two nights at The Roundhouse in London.

Billed as Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets - after the group's second album - the drummer is joined by a lineup that includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator with late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright.

"This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets," said the group in a released statement ahead of a spring 2018 UK club tour. "Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows." Read more including the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

