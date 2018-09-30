The Eagles Announce Expansive Career-Spanning Box Set

The group's four US No. 1 albums - 1975's "One Of These Night", 1976's "Hotel California", 1979's "The Long Run" and 2007's "The Long Road Out Of Eden" - are accompanied by a "Singles And B-Sides" disc that delivers the Eagles' debut 1972 single, "Take It Easy", edits of "One Of These Nights" and "Take It To The Limit" and other hits as well as non-album tunes like "Get You In The Mood."

A 15LP version of "Legacy" - which presents all of the music from the CD box without the video content - marks the vinyl debut of the 2000 "Millenium Concert" release and the long-awaited return to vinyl of 1980's "Eagles Live" after being out-of-print for decades.

Both sets are housed in slipcases and accompanied by a 54-page hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos, memorabilia, and artwork that encompasses the band's entire career. Read more - here.