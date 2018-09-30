|
Tourniquet Streaming New Song 'Sinister Scherzo' (Week in Review)
Tourniquet Streaming New Song 'Sinister Scherzo' was a top story on Thursday: Tourniquet have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Sinister Scherzo". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Gazing at Medusa" which will be hitting stores next month. "This album took considerably longer to record than expected, but we feel the fans will find it to be worth the wait. It's been great to work with Tim and Chris on this one." Watch the video - here.
