Tourniquet Streaming New Song 'Sinister Scherzo' (Week in Review)

. Tourniquet Streaming New Song 'Sinister Scherzo' was a top story on Thursday: Tourniquet have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Sinister Scherzo". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Gazing at Medusa" which will be hitting stores next month.



The album was mixed and mastered by Aaron Pace and drummer and songwriter Ted Kirkpatrick had the following to say about the new track, "We're thrilled with the response to the first two singles. "This album took considerably longer to record than expected, but we feel the fans will find it to be worth the wait. It's been great to work with Tim and Chris on this one." Watch the video - here. More Tourniquet News Share this article

Related Stories



Tourniquet Streaming New Song 'Sinister Scherzo'