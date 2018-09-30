Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues

Fans can hear the new 2018 stereo mix of the song by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell, an instrumental backing track from studio sessions, and an early acoustic version from the Esher demo series

Due November 9, The Beatles will release multiple expanded versions of their self-titled 1968 double album - commonly known as "The White Album."

The project will issued in a 7-disc Super Deluxe box set package, a 3CD Deluxe edition and a 2LP vinyl version, with all formats presenting a new 2018 remix of the landmark record.

"The White Album" debuted and/or reached the top of the charts in countries around the world upon its original release, while it went on to earn 19x Platinum status in the US for sales of 9.5 million copies. - here.