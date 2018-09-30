News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues (Week in Review)

.
Beatles

Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) The Beatles are streaming multiple versions of "Back In The U.S.S.R." as a preview to the legendary band's upcoming 50th anniversary reissue of The White Album.

Fans can hear the new 2018 stereo mix of the song by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell, an instrumental backing track from studio sessions, and an early acoustic version from the Esher demo series

Due November 9, The Beatles will release multiple expanded versions of their self-titled 1968 double album - commonly known as "The White Album."

The project will issued in a 7-disc Super Deluxe box set package, a 3CD Deluxe edition and a 2LP vinyl version, with all formats presenting a new 2018 remix of the landmark record.

"The White Album" debuted and/or reached the top of the charts in countries around the world upon its original release, while it went on to earn 19x Platinum status in the US for sales of 9.5 million copies. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Beatles News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues

The Beatles Releasing 50th Anniversary Editions Of The White Album

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List

The Beatles Yellow Submarine Returning To Theaters This Summer

Sir Ringo As Beatles' Legend Knighted By Prince William

Rare Early Beatles Photos Are Being Auctioned

New Biopic Series Of Beatles Manager Brian Epstein On The Way

Coldplay's Chris Martin Teaches Daughter To Play Beatles

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ace Frehley Wants To Be In KISS Farewell Tour- Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning Collection- Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering- more

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute- Allman Brothers Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery- Elton John Adds New Leg To Farewell Tour - more

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour- Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle- Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour

Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning His Collection

Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All

Slipknot Invite Fans To Video Casting Call For 20th Anniversary

Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues

Clutch Forced To Postpone Shows Over Illness

Tremonti Release Video For 'Trust'

Metallica Release 1992 Live Video For The Shortest Straw

Red Sun Rising Announce Together We Are Thread headline tour

Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour

Charming Liars Return With Something Dark

Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Boy In A Record Shop

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery

Elton John Adds New North American Leg To Farewell Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.