Clutch Forced To Postpone Shows Over Illness

All three dates have been rebooked and tickets will be honored for the new rescheduled dates. "Our next show will be Oct 2nd in Denver," says the band, "and the tour will continue to roll with Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown as scheduled."

The rescheduled gigs will mark the final shows of Clutch's fall North American tour, after which they'll begin a European and UK trek in Amsterdam on November 27. See the new dates - here.