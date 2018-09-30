|
Clutch Forced To Postpone Shows Over Illness (Week in Review)
Clutch Forced To Postpone Shows Over Illness was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Clutch have postponed three concerts this week on their Book Of Bad Decisions US tour due to "an unexpected illness." As a result, the Maryland rockers will not appear as scheduled for shows at The Norva in Norfolk, VA on September 27, The Ritz in Raleigh, NC on September 28 and Masquerade in Atlanta, GA on September 29. All three dates have been rebooked and tickets will be honored for the new rescheduled dates. "Our next show will be Oct 2nd in Denver," says the band, "and the tour will continue to roll with Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown as scheduled." The rescheduled gigs will mark the final shows of Clutch's fall North American tour, after which they'll begin a European and UK trek in Amsterdam on November 27. See the new dates - here.
