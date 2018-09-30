Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour (Week in Review)

. Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour was a top story on Friday: Harry Connick, Jr. have expanded his New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration tour that will continue to take him across the U.S. and also London & Paris this fall. This new leg begins on November 26 with Harry and his amazing band performing songs in tribute to New Orleans as well as some of his holiday favorites.



When the tour stops in New Orleans on December 15, Harry will play a very special show at UNO Lakefront Arena to benefit the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, which he co-founded in the Ninth Ward in the aftermath of Katrina. See the dates - here. More Harry Connick, Jr News Share this article

