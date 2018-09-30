News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour (Week in Review)

.
Harry Connick, Jr

Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour was a top story on Friday: Harry Connick, Jr. have expanded his New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration tour that will continue to take him across the U.S. and also London & Paris this fall.

This new leg begins on November 26 with Harry and his amazing band performing songs in tribute to New Orleans as well as some of his holiday favorites.

When the tour stops in New Orleans on December 15, Harry will play a very special show at UNO Lakefront Arena to benefit the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, which he co-founded in the Ninth Ward in the aftermath of Katrina. See the dates - here.

More Harry Connick, Jr News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ace Frehley Wants To Be In KISS Farewell Tour- Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning Collection- Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering- more

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute- Allman Brothers Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery- Elton John Adds New Leg To Farewell Tour - more

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour- Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle- Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour

Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning His Collection

Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All

Slipknot Invite Fans To Video Casting Call For 20th Anniversary

Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues

Clutch Forced To Postpone Shows Over Illness

Tremonti Release Video For 'Trust'

Metallica Release 1992 Live Video For The Shortest Straw

Red Sun Rising Announce Together We Are Thread headline tour

Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour

Charming Liars Return With Something Dark

Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Boy In A Record Shop

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery

Elton John Adds New North American Leg To Farewell Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.