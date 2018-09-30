Red Sun Rising Announce Together We Are Thread headline tour (Week in Review)

. Red Sun Rising Announce Together We Are Thread headline tour was a top story on Friday: Red Sun Rising have announced that they will be launching their Together We Are Thread headline tour across the US which will feature support from Spirit Animal and Pretty Vicious in tow. The tour is scheduled to kick off on November 2nd in Waupaca, WI at the Indian Crossing Casino and wraps on December 8th in Springfield, MO at The Riff. The band also released a new music video for their track "Stealing Life" from their latest album "Thread." Watch it here. The band had this to say, "This song is about the aftermath of someone taking their own life, a topic that unfortunately hits very close to home with the band. That is why we are excited to be able to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Being able to affect actual change with our music side by side with the charity that changed our lives personally is a dream come true." See the tour dates - here. More Red Sun Rising News Share this article

