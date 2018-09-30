|
Slipknot Invite Fans To Video Casting Call For 20th Anniversary (Week in Review)
.
Slipknot Invite Fans To Video Casting Call For 20th Anniversary was a top story on Friday: Slipknot fans in Los Angeles are being offered a chance to be part of the band's 20th anniversary. The group took to social media this week with a music video casting call. The band tweeted an image that read "Slipknot Music Video Casting Call, Friday, October 5th, Los Angeles, Ca." Then asked fans to email their name and age to slipknot20th@gmail.com" and posted the hashtag #Slipknot 20th Anniversary. 2019 will mark the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album and back in June, frontman Corey Taylor told Kerrang, "Be prepared for 2019 - which, weirdly, is the 20th anniversary of our first album. Sh*t's about to get f***ing real again! So take that as you will." See the tweet - here.
