Black Veil Brides' Andy Black Recovering From Surgery
03-31-2019
Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack (a.k.a. Andy Black) revealed to fans late last week that he underwent surgery for ruptured appendix and is currently recovering from the procedure.
News of the surgery comes as Andy prepares to release his new solo album "The Ghost Of Ohio" and launch a tour in support of the effort on April 7th. He release a new lyric video for the track "The Promise" on Friday (watch it here).
Andy tweeted, "Just got out of surgery to remove my ruptured appendix, happy to report the procedure went very well and I should be back up on my feet in no time. Thanks for all of your kindness & support. P.S., seeing all of the love you guys are showing for "The Promise" means the world to me!"
He had this to say about the new track, "'The Promise' was inspired by my days spent driving from my neighborhood on the west side of Cincinnati and heading towards the city and into northern Kentucky where I spent almost all of my teenage years in bands, working on a dream.
"Every day I would use that drive as a chance to plan and think and hope and wish that one day I would be able to make music and tour the world. Over the years that dream has remained, but like all of us as we grow up, often our interests and methods change over time. This song is about trying to remain true to what you wanted the most when you had nothing and keeping that very same passion and drive close to your heart."
Black's The Ghost of North America Headline Tour Dates:
