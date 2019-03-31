News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Black Veil Brides' Andy Black Recovering From Surgery

03-31-2019
Andy Black

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack (a.k.a. Andy Black) revealed to fans late last week that he underwent surgery for ruptured appendix and is currently recovering from the procedure.

News of the surgery comes as Andy prepares to release his new solo album "The Ghost Of Ohio" and launch a tour in support of the effort on April 7th. He release a new lyric video for the track "The Promise" on Friday (watch it here).

Andy tweeted, "Just got out of surgery to remove my ruptured appendix, happy to report the procedure went very well and I should be back up on my feet in no time. Thanks for all of your kindness & support. P.S., seeing all of the love you guys are showing for "The Promise" means the world to me!"

He had this to say about the new track, "'The Promise' was inspired by my days spent driving from my neighborhood on the west side of Cincinnati and heading towards the city and into northern Kentucky where I spent almost all of my teenage years in bands, working on a dream.

"Every day I would use that drive as a chance to plan and think and hope and wish that one day I would be able to make music and tour the world. Over the years that dream has remained, but like all of us as we grow up, often our interests and methods change over time. This song is about trying to remain true to what you wanted the most when you had nothing and keeping that very same passion and drive close to your heart."

Black's The Ghost of North America Headline Tour Dates:
Apr. 07: Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Apr. 09: Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Apr. 10: Portland, OR - Hawthorne
Apr. 12: Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl
Apr. 13: Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
Apr. 14: Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theatre
Apr. 16: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Apr. 17: Denver, CO - The Gothic
Apr. 19: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
Apr. 20: San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
Apr. 22: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Apr. 23: Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
Apr. 25: Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
Apr. 26: Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
Apr. 29: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
Apr. 30: Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
May 01: New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
May 03: Worcester, MA - The Palladium
May 04: Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
May 06: Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
May 07: Chicago, IL - Metro
May 08: Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
May 10: Cleveland, OH - Phantasy Nightclub
May 11: Detroit, MI - The Majestic
May 13: Toronto, ON - The Opera House
May 15: Montreal, QC - L'Astral
May 16: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
May 17: Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27


