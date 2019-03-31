Black Veil Brides' Andy Black Recovering From Surgery Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack (a.k.a. Andy Black) revealed to fans late last week that he underwent surgery for ruptured appendix and is currently recovering from the procedure. News of the surgery comes as Andy prepares to release his new solo album "The Ghost Of Ohio" and launch a tour in support of the effort on April 7th. He release a new lyric video for the track "The Promise" on Friday (watch it here). Andy tweeted, "Just got out of surgery to remove my ruptured appendix, happy to report the procedure went very well and I should be back up on my feet in no time. Thanks for all of your kindness & support. P.S., seeing all of the love you guys are showing for "The Promise" means the world to me!" He had this to say about the new track, "'The Promise' was inspired by my days spent driving from my neighborhood on the west side of Cincinnati and heading towards the city and into northern Kentucky where I spent almost all of my teenage years in bands, working on a dream. "Every day I would use that drive as a chance to plan and think and hope and wish that one day I would be able to make music and tour the world. Over the years that dream has remained, but like all of us as we grow up, often our interests and methods change over time. This song is about trying to remain true to what you wanted the most when you had nothing and keeping that very same passion and drive close to your heart." Black's The Ghost of North America Headline Tour Dates:

Apr. 07: Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Apr. 09: Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Apr. 10: Portland, OR - Hawthorne

Apr. 12: Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl

Apr. 13: Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

Apr. 14: Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theatre

Apr. 16: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Apr. 17: Denver, CO - The Gothic

Apr. 19: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

Apr. 20: San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

Apr. 22: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Apr. 23: Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

Apr. 25: Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

Apr. 26: Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

Apr. 29: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

Apr. 30: Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

May 01: New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

May 03: Worcester, MA - The Palladium

May 04: Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

May 06: Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

May 07: Chicago, IL - Metro

May 08: Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

May 10: Cleveland, OH - Phantasy Nightclub

May 11: Detroit, MI - The Majestic

May 13: Toronto, ON - The Opera House

May 15: Montreal, QC - L'Astral

May 16: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

May 17: Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

