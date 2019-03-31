Blacklite District Reveals New Song Ahead Of Adelita's Way Tour

Blacklite District is celebrating their upcoming tour with Adelita's Way, American Sin, and ZFG by releasing a brand new song and music video called "never came around".

The track has been released exclusively with Spotify and the video can be streamed here. Blacklite District had this to say, "A new year and new opportunities, with the key word being opportunity. I'm beyond excited to be able to perform alongside Adelitas Way as the direct support act on their What It Takes tour, and thankful for the opportunity.

"The live production of my show is it's own thing, this time the key word is show. I'm an entertainer and that's what I do. On the flip side of all of this, I just released the music video for my new track "never came around" and the fans are loving it. I can't wait to see everyone on the road."

The tour kicks off April 17th in Houston at Warehouse Live and will be wrapping up on May 12th at Black Sheep in Colorado Springs.





Related Stories

Blacklite District Release 'Hard Pill To Swallow' Video

Flaw and Blacklite District Kick Off North American Tour

More Blacklite District News

Share this article



