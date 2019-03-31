Johnny Wore Black Release 'Honey Club' Video

Johnny Wore Black have released a new music video for their track "Honey Club". The song comes from the group's latest album "Ultra Violent Light", which features Megadeth's David Ellefson playing bass.

Frontman Jay Coen had this to say, "'Honey Club' is about men and women and the relationships we form played out in a salubrious, red lit club in any city alleyway - could be Chicago, London or Gotham.

"The video for 'Honey Club' was an on-the-spot plan that literally came together after a few calls. Producer David Bottrill agreed to participate, and Blake Bottrill shot the footage, all in downtown Toronto.

"This was shot at the Orange Room, where the track was engineered. The video was skillfully edited by Simon Brookes and graded by Wojciech Dudzicz." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

More Johnny Wore Black News

Share this article



