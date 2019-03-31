Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour Preview Goes Online

Eyellusion are giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from an upcoming Ronnie James Dio hologram tour with the release of a new trailer for the trek.

The company behind the hologram are streaming the preview video here for a tour that will reportedly include over 100 shows and is kicking off on June 1st.

Eyellusion's CEO Jeff Pezzuti spoke with Billboard last fall about the Dio, as well as the Frank Zappa hologram tours. He said of the first run of Dio Returns shows, "The big question when we first toured Dio through Europe was, 'Is anyone actually going to show up?'

"We sold out the last three shows in Europe and we did really well. We're such believers in what we were doing and we're all such massive fans. In my sixth grade class picture, I'm wearing a Dio shirt, so you can imagine taking this all the way across the finish line has been a dream come true."





Related Stories

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio

Dio Guitarist Talks Metal, New Music and More

AC/DC, Dio, MSG Supergroup Dream Child Release Video

Ronnie James Dio Estate Auction Announced

Ride For Ronnie Raises $50K For Dio Cancer Fund

Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

Ghost's New Album Inspired By Lemmy, Dio, Bowie and Prince Deaths

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup

More Dio News

Share this article



