Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour Preview Goes Online

03-31-2019
Dio

Eyellusion are giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from an upcoming Ronnie James Dio hologram tour with the release of a new trailer for the trek.

The company behind the hologram are streaming the preview video here for a tour that will reportedly include over 100 shows and is kicking off on June 1st.

Eyellusion's CEO Jeff Pezzuti spoke with Billboard last fall about the Dio, as well as the Frank Zappa hologram tours. He said of the first run of Dio Returns shows, "The big question when we first toured Dio through Europe was, 'Is anyone actually going to show up?'

"We sold out the last three shows in Europe and we did really well. We're such believers in what we were doing and we're all such massive fans. In my sixth grade class picture, I'm wearing a Dio shirt, so you can imagine taking this all the way across the finish line has been a dream come true."


