Ghost Announce North American Tour

(hennemusic) Swedish rockers Ghost have announced the first series of dates for a fall tour of North America that they will be launching in support of their latest album, "Prequelle."

Billed as "Ultimate Tour Named Death", the run will begin in Bakersfield, CA on September 13; Nothing More will provide support for the trek, which will see additional dates added moving forward.

Last month, Ghost performed at Download Festivals in Australia and Japan, and will resume their 2019 live schedule when they join Metallica on their summer European stadium run when it begins in Portugal in early May. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





