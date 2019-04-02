Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Inks Record Deal For Solo Band Veteran Guns N' Roses member Dizzy Reed and longtime Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi have announced that their project Hookers & Blow have inked a record deal. The group, which was founded over a decade and half ago and currently also includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig) and Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders), plan to release a new album later this year under their new global merchandise and recording deal with Golden Robot Record. They have recruited producer/engineer Alistair James (Hollywood Vampires) to work on the new album. Grossi had this to say, "We have been asked for years about putting out an actual recording since we started this thing in 2003. It never really made sense until now, as we have actually found the perfect record label in Golden Robot Record that actually gets 'it' as far as what Hookers & Blow is all about. "We are currently in the studio tracking some of our favorite songs with a very talented and diverse cast of characters, as well as working on some very outside the box merchandise ideas. We can't f***ing wait to share some of what we have planned for this thing."

