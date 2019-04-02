News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

John 5 and The Creatures Release 'Midnight Mass' Video

04-02-2019
John 5

John 5 and The Creatures have released a music video for their track "Midnight Mass" featuring live and behind the scenes footage from their current Invasion tour.

The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Invasion". John 5 had this to say, "This is what it's like to be on the road with The Creatures - fast, crazy, fun and scary - all those good things. We hope you enjoy the video!" Watch the video here.

The band are in the final weeks of the tour which has remaining dates along the western U.S. before wrapping up in San Diego, Ca at Brick By Brick on April 14th. See the dates below:

Remaining Invasion tour dates:
4/2 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe
4/3 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater
4/4 - Redding, CA @ The Dip
4/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
4/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky - w/ Corey Taylor, Shavo Odadjian, Fred Couryand Michael Anthony
4/7 - Anaheim, CA @ The Parish @ Huose of Blues
4/11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd
4/14 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick


Related Stories


John 5 and The Creatures Release 'Midnight Mass' Video

John 5 and The Creatures Release Crank It, Living With Ghosts

Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51 2018 In Review

John 5 and The Creatures Announce New Album and Tour

Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51

More John 5 News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery- Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play- Van Halen Reunion Tour Not Going To Happen Says Anthony- more

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Makes Surprise Festival Appearance- Neal Schon Upset About Journey's Silence Over Assault- Black Veil Brides' Andy Black Recovering From Surgery- more

Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue- Def Leppard Lead 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions- Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion- more

Bryan Ferry Reuniting With Roxy Music Stars At Rock Hall- How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig- Eric Clapton Announces New Crossroads Guitar Festival- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play

Van Halen Reunion Tour Not Going To Happen Says Anthony

Ghost Announce North American Tour

Motley Crue Debut In Top 10 With The Dirt Soundtrack

Queen Musical To Tour North America

Mike + The Mechanics Release 'Out Of The Blue' Video

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Inks Record Deal For Solo Band

John 5 and The Creatures Release 'Midnight Mass' Video

Singled Out: She Made Me Do It's Bones

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Makes Surprise Festival Appearance

Neal Schon Upset About Journey's Silence Over Assault Case

Black Veil Brides' Andy Black Recovering From Surgery

Motley Crue See Massive Music Sales Jump With The Dirt Biopic

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour Preview Goes Online

Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.