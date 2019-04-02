John 5 and The Creatures Release 'Midnight Mass' Video

John 5 and The Creatures have released a music video for their track "Midnight Mass" featuring live and behind the scenes footage from their current Invasion tour.

The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Invasion". John 5 had this to say, "This is what it's like to be on the road with The Creatures - fast, crazy, fun and scary - all those good things. We hope you enjoy the video!" Watch the video here.

The band are in the final weeks of the tour which has remaining dates along the western U.S. before wrapping up in San Diego, Ca at Brick By Brick on April 14th. See the dates below:

Remaining Invasion tour dates:

4/2 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe

4/3 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

4/4 - Redding, CA @ The Dip

4/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

4/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky - w/ Corey Taylor, Shavo Odadjian, Fred Couryand Michael Anthony

4/7 - Anaheim, CA @ The Parish @ Huose of Blues

4/11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd

4/14 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick





