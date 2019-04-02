Mike + The Mechanics Release 'Out Of The Blue' Video

Mike + The Mechanics have released a music video for their song "Out Of The Blue." The song is the title track to their new album, which hit stores this Friday, April 5th.

Mike Rutherford had this to say, "Having toured with the Mechanics over the last 10 years, I have heard the old songs change a bit each year with Andrew and Tim singing and the same band playing. In some cases, they have been extended and developed, so it seemed a good idea to record these versions in the studio. Anyone who has seen us live will I'm sure like to hear the old ones in this form, as they show how the two singers work so well together. Especially on a song like 'Get Up' which has become a double lead vocal.



"Recording the unplugged version was like in the old days - down the stairs into a basement studio, not fifty yards away from Trident Studios where we recorded Genesis' second and third albums. We recorded these live, and Tim and Andrew led the songs with great vocal performances, and we mixed it as we recorded it like in the past. No wonder albums took a maximum of three weeks to complete then! We have also written and recorded three new songs which show the Mechanics next stage, I hope!" Watch the video here





