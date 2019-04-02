News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Mike + The Mechanics Release 'Out Of The Blue' Video

04-02-2019
Mike The Mechanics

Mike + The Mechanics have released a music video for their song "Out Of The Blue." The song is the title track to their new album, which hit stores this Friday, April 5th.

Mike Rutherford had this to say, "Having toured with the Mechanics over the last 10 years, I have heard the old songs change a bit each year with Andrew and Tim singing and the same band playing. In some cases, they have been extended and developed, so it seemed a good idea to record these versions in the studio. Anyone who has seen us live will I'm sure like to hear the old ones in this form, as they show how the two singers work so well together. Especially on a song like 'Get Up' which has become a double lead vocal.

"Recording the unplugged version was like in the old days - down the stairs into a basement studio, not fifty yards away from Trident Studios where we recorded Genesis' second and third albums. We recorded these live, and Tim and Andrew led the songs with great vocal performances, and we mixed it as we recorded it like in the past. No wonder albums took a maximum of three weeks to complete then! We have also written and recorded three new songs which show the Mechanics next stage, I hope!" Watch the video here


Related Stories


Mike + The Mechanics Release 'Out Of The Blue' Video

Mike & The Mechanics Stream Out Of The Blue Title Song

Mike & The Mechanics Announce Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour Dates

Mike + The Mechanics Release 'The Best Is Yet To Come' Video

Mike + The Mechanics' New Album Enters Chart In Top 10

Mike + The Mechanics Announce New Album 'Let Me Fly'

More Mike The Mechanics News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery- Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play- Van Halen Reunion Tour Not Going To Happen Says Anthony- more

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Makes Surprise Festival Appearance- Neal Schon Upset About Journey's Silence Over Assault- Black Veil Brides' Andy Black Recovering From Surgery- more

Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue- Def Leppard Lead 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions- Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion- more

Bryan Ferry Reuniting With Roxy Music Stars At Rock Hall- How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig- Eric Clapton Announces New Crossroads Guitar Festival- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play

Van Halen Reunion Tour Not Going To Happen Says Anthony

Ghost Announce North American Tour

Motley Crue Debut In Top 10 With The Dirt Soundtrack

Queen Musical To Tour North America

Mike + The Mechanics Release 'Out Of The Blue' Video

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Inks Record Deal For Solo Band

John 5 and The Creatures Release 'Midnight Mass' Video

Singled Out: She Made Me Do It's Bones

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Makes Surprise Festival Appearance

Neal Schon Upset About Journey's Silence Over Assault Case

Black Veil Brides' Andy Black Recovering From Surgery

Motley Crue See Massive Music Sales Jump With The Dirt Biopic

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour Preview Goes Online

Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.