Mike + The Mechanics Release 'Out Of The Blue' Video
04-02-2019
Mike + The Mechanics have released a music video for their song "Out Of The Blue." The song is the title track to their new album, which hit stores this Friday, April 5th.
Mike Rutherford had this to say, "Having toured with the Mechanics over the last 10 years, I have heard the old songs change a bit each year with Andrew and Tim singing and the same band playing. In some cases, they have been extended and developed, so it seemed a good idea to record these versions in the studio. Anyone who has seen us live will I'm sure like to hear the old ones in this form, as they show how the two singers work so well together. Especially on a song like 'Get Up' which has become a double lead vocal.
