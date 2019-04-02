Queen Musical To Tour North America

The hit Queen musical We Will Rock You will be returing in September when the production will be hitting the road for a North American tour.

Annerin Theatricals announced that the hit production, which launched originally in 2002, will be visiting cities across the U.S. and Canada this fall and is currently being casted.

The tour is scheduled to begin on September 3rd for the first of six dates at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg, MB and will wrap up on February 7th on next year in Toronto, ONT at the Meridian Hall.

Annerin Theatricals president Jeff Parry had this to say, "Annerin is proud to be able to produce We Will Rock You, and we are obviously lucky with our timing.

"This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters as well as cut-down arenas.

"I thought that Queen's musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we're producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner."

We Will Rock You North American Dates:

Tue 9/3 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Wed 9/4 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Thu 9/5 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Fri 9/6 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Sat 9/7 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Sun 9/8 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Wed 9/11 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

Thu 9/12 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino

Fri 9/13 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino

Sat 9/14 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino

Tue 9/17 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre

Fri 9/20 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

Tue 9/24 Casper, WY Casper Events Center

Thu 9/26 Missoula, MT Adams Center

Fri 9/27 Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena Boise

Sat 9/28 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

Mon 9/30 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena

Tue 10/1 Federal Way, WA Federal Way PAEC

Wed 10/2 Salem, OR Historic Elsinore Theatre

Fri 10/4 Las Vegas, NV The Orleans Hotel & Casino

Sat 10/5 Las Vegas, NV The Orleans Hotel & Casino

Sun 10/6 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater

Tue 10/8 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

Wed 10/9 San Jose, CA Center for the Performing Arts

Thu 10/10 Fresno, CA Warnors Center

Fri 10/11 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

Sat 10/12 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Mon 10/14 Prescott, AZ Prescott Valley Events Center

Wed 10/16 Denver, CO Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

Sat 10/19 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Sun 10/20 Enid, OK Central National Bank Center

Mon 10/21 Wichita Falls, TX MPEC Memorial Auditorum

Tue 10/22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu 10/24 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Fri 10/25 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

Sun 10/27 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

Tue 10/29 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

Wed 10/30 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

Sat 11/2 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center (two shows: 2pm and 7:30pm)

Fri 11/8 Ocean City, MD Ocean City Performing Arts Center

Sat 11/9 Petersburg, VA VSU Multipurpose Center

Sun 11/10 Allentown, PA PPL Center

Thu 11/14 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Fri 11/15 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Sat 11/16 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Sun 11/17 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Thu 11/21 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Fri 11/22 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

Sat 11/23 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

Sun 11/24 Van Wert, OH Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Tue 11/26 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre

Wed 11/27 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Fri 12/27 Calgary, AB. Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Mon 12/30 Edmonton, AB. Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Fri 2/7/20 Toronto, ONT. Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre)





