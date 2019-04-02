|
Queen Musical To Tour North America
04-02-2019
The hit Queen musical We Will Rock You will be returing in September when the production will be hitting the road for a North American tour.
Annerin Theatricals announced that the hit production, which launched originally in 2002, will be visiting cities across the U.S. and Canada this fall and is currently being casted.
The tour is scheduled to begin on September 3rd for the first of six dates at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg, MB and will wrap up on February 7th on next year in Toronto, ONT at the Meridian Hall.
Annerin Theatricals president Jeff Parry had this to say, "Annerin is proud to be able to produce We Will Rock You, and we are obviously lucky with our timing.
"This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters as well as cut-down arenas.
"I thought that Queen's musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we're producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner."
We Will Rock You North American Dates:
Tue 9/3 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall
Wed 9/4 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall
Thu 9/5 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall
Fri 9/6 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall
Sat 9/7 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall
Sun 9/8 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall
Wed 9/11 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater
Thu 9/12 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino
Fri 9/13 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino
Sat 9/14 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino
Tue 9/17 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre
Fri 9/20 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre
Tue 9/24 Casper, WY Casper Events Center
Thu 9/26 Missoula, MT Adams Center
Fri 9/27 Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena Boise
Sat 9/28 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts
Mon 9/30 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena
Tue 10/1 Federal Way, WA Federal Way PAEC
Wed 10/2 Salem, OR Historic Elsinore Theatre
Fri 10/4 Las Vegas, NV The Orleans Hotel & Casino
Sat 10/5 Las Vegas, NV The Orleans Hotel & Casino
Sun 10/6 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater
Tue 10/8 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre
Wed 10/9 San Jose, CA Center for the Performing Arts
Thu 10/10 Fresno, CA Warnors Center
Fri 10/11 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater
Sat 10/12 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Mon 10/14 Prescott, AZ Prescott Valley Events Center
Wed 10/16 Denver, CO Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
Sat 10/19 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Sun 10/20 Enid, OK Central National Bank Center
Mon 10/21 Wichita Falls, TX MPEC Memorial Auditorum
Tue 10/22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu 10/24 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Fri 10/25 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
Sun 10/27 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
Tue 10/29 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
Wed 10/30 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre
Sat 11/2 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center (two shows: 2pm and 7:30pm)
Fri 11/8 Ocean City, MD Ocean City Performing Arts Center
Sat 11/9 Petersburg, VA VSU Multipurpose Center
Sun 11/10 Allentown, PA PPL Center
Thu 11/14 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Fri 11/15 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Sat 11/16 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Sun 11/17 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Thu 11/21 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Fri 11/22 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino
Sat 11/23 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino
Sun 11/24 Van Wert, OH Niswonger Performing Arts Center
Tue 11/26 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre
Wed 11/27 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
Fri 12/27 Calgary, AB. Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Mon 12/30 Edmonton, AB. Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Fri 2/7/20 Toronto, ONT. Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre)
Related Stories
Queen Musical To Tour North America
Queensryche Announce European Tour
Queensryche Release 'Light Years' Video
Def Leppard To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall By Queen Legend
Original Member Of Queen Dies
Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming
Queensryche Release 'Blood Of The Levant' Video
Queensryche Preview 'Blood Of The Levant' Video
Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars
Queen And Adam Lambert To Rock The Oscars
More Queen News