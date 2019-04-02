Singled Out: She Made Me Do It's Bones She Made Me Do It recently released a video for their song "Bones" from their latest EP "Drenched" and to celebrate we asked Shaheena Dax to tell us about the track. Here is the story: I remember coming up with the bass and melody on a quiet night last summer at the edge of my bed. I recorded it on my iPhone and sent it to Will. Will added the rhythm guitar and the yeahs. We rehearsed, worked on the structure and then added drums with Joe who plays with us live, we recorded the music at Unit 2 studios, then the vocals at Plastic studios, then Will added the keyboards while it was being mixed by Nathanial Chan at Kangaroo. It was then mastered by Harvey Birrell and we finally made a live performance video which we love with Duncan Catterall. The lyrics: At first, I thought of an intense one-sided infatuation story - a wonderfully intense love affair - but it slowly turned dark under the London fog at 4 am in a disreputable nightclub and became more about obsession and fantasy and its dangers. Will and I have had stalkers in the past - the ominous razor's edge of fascination. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!

Related Stories



Singled Out: She Made Me Do It's Bones More She Made Me Do It News Share this article

