|
Metallica and Slipknot Add Dates To Tour
04-03-2019
Metallica shared some big news with fans down under. Following sellouts of their previously announced shows with Slipknot supporting, the band has announced two additional dates in Australia and New Zealand.
They will be kicking off the leg of their WorldWired tour on October 17th in Perth, WA at Optus Stadium and will now conclude the trek on November 2nd in Auckland, NZ at Mt. Smart Stadium.
The band had this to say, "You guys amaze us with all the love Down Under! Thanks to you and some quick sell-outs, we're going to extend the tour and are excited to announce that we've added two additional dates, one more in Melbourne on October 24th and another in Auckland on November 2nd. It's been over six years since we last visited Australia, nine years since we've been in New Zealand, so it's about time!
"Slipknot has signed on for two more and will be joining us for both shows. Those of you with Wherever I May Roam Black Tickets are invited too; your tickets will be good for any of the eight shows in Australia and New Zealand."
Metallica WorldWired Tour Dates AU and NZ:
Related Stories
Metallica and Slipknot Add Dates To Tour
Metallica Rock Ride the Lightning Classic In New Live Video
Metallica Respond To Ticket Issues With Exclusive Show
Metallica Share Live Video From Rare Louisville concert
Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video
Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires
Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary
Metallica Announce S&M2 Concert
Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Hit
Metallica Working On Music For New Album While On Tour