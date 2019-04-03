Metallica and Slipknot Add Dates To Tour

Metallica shared some big news with fans down under. Following sellouts of their previously announced shows with Slipknot supporting, the band has announced two additional dates in Australia and New Zealand.

They will be kicking off the leg of their WorldWired tour on October 17th in Perth, WA at Optus Stadium and will now conclude the trek on November 2nd in Auckland, NZ at Mt. Smart Stadium.

The band had this to say, "You guys amaze us with all the love Down Under! Thanks to you and some quick sell-outs, we're going to extend the tour and are excited to announce that we've added two additional dates, one more in Melbourne on October 24th and another in Auckland on November 2nd. It's been over six years since we last visited Australia, nine years since we've been in New Zealand, so it's about time!

"Slipknot has signed on for two more and will be joining us for both shows. Those of you with Wherever I May Roam Black Tickets are invited too; your tickets will be good for any of the eight shows in Australia and New Zealand."

Metallica WorldWired Tour Dates AU and NZ:

October 17 - Perth, WA - Optus Stadium

October 20 - Adelaide, SA - Adelaide Oval

October 22 - Melbourne, VIC - Marvel Stadium

October 24 - Melbourne, VIC - - Marvel Stadium

October 26 - Sydney, NSW - ANZ Stadium

October 29 - Brisbane, QLD - QSAC

October 31 - Auckland, NZ - Mt. Smart Stadium

November 2 - Auckland, NZ - Mt. Smart Stadium





