The Beta Machine (A Perfect Circle) Singled Out Week: Someday

04-03-2019
The Beta Machine

The Beta Machine, which features A Perfect Circle's Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl, just released their debut album "Intruder" and to celebrate we asked Matt to tell us about some of the songs. Today he tells us about "Someday". Here is the story:

Initially, "Someday" was a purely electronic song. I woke up early one day and was getting ready to do some co-writing with a friend and didn't want to arrive to the session emptyhanded.

I woke up early to see if I had any ideas worth bringing to the table and I heard this in my head. I put down what was in my head as quick as possible then decided that I liked the song too much to bring it to the session and eventually showed it to Jeff and we developed it together from there.

The first version of the song was a much brighter, optimistic song. Somewhat nostalgic and loving. But as often happens with us, a song that starts out as maybe somewhat hopeful or bright can easily find its way into the dark corners of our minds and dig out some less flowery visuals. So we basically took the optimistic feeling of the song and flipped it around.

Almost in a way we're jabbing a knife into cliché, intentionally motivational, songs that are uplifting but all the say the same thing. So we ended up with maybe the happiest sounding song on the album with maybe the darkest lyric if you look into it enough.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


