The Get Up Kids Release 'The Problem Is Me' Video

04-03-2019
The Get Up Kids

The Get Up Kids have released a music video for their song "The Problem Is Me." The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Problems", which will be hitting stores on May 10th.

The new record was produced by Peter Katis (Kurt Vile, The National) and will be the group's first new album release in eight years. Matt Pryor had this to say about the new track, "The song is about a friend's second divorce and about taking responsibility in a relationship. For me, the song is about self care. Acknowledging personal faults and trying to work on them."

The video director Shawn Brackbill discussed how this clip was different than his past collaborations with the band,, "We were very happy with how those turned out but wanted to do something different this time around.

"The song is upbeat and fast-paced so we wanted to make a video that matches its energy. I have been working with The New York Times on some dance pieces and wanted to incorporate that into my video work here. We showcased several different genres, performed by some very talented dancers who are all friends of my daughter's ballet teacher." Watch the video here.


