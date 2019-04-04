Sabaton Reveal New Concept Album Details

Sabaton have revealed some details about their forthcoming concept album, entitled "The Great War" which they are planning to release on July 19th.

The new album was inspired by the first World War and the group began recording the effort on November 11th of last year, 100 years to the date of the end of World War One.

The band had this to say about the record, "This is not the first time we sing about stories from this period in time, but now we felt the timing was right to make a full concept album about this war."

Par Sundstrom added, "This is the biggest album we have taken on so far, there is so much depth and story around the songs that we never had before.

"Expect many surprises as we have tried new things and we also went back in time to a concept we know a lot of you love. The Great War has been created side by side with the Sabaton History Channel to make 2019 the most exciting year in our 20 year history."





