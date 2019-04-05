Aerosmith Preview Deuces Are Wild Residency

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are streaming video footage from rehearsals ahead of the Saturday, April 6 launch of their Las Vegas residency, "Deuces Are Wild", at the Park Theater in the Park MGM Resort.

After selling out an 18-date schedule for shows this April, June and July, the Boston rockers recently expanded their 2019 series with 17 more dates in the fall, while announcing a 9-show series of US east coast performances in August.

Aerosmith have teamed up with producer Giles Martin - known for creating the soundscape for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil show - for what is being billed as "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas," while the show will feature never-seen-before visuals and audio from the group's recording sessions. Watch the video here.

