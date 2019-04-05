Black Veil Brides 'Reimagining' Debut Album For 10th Anniversary

Black Veil Brides are making plans for a 10th anniversary reworking of their debut album "We Stitch These Wounds" next year, according to frontman Andy Biersack.

Biersack revealed the plans during an interview with Rock Sound. He said, "It'll be 10 years since the first record next summer, so we plan to do kind of a reimagining of that record and re-recording some of the stuff, and probably some new songs added to it, and maybe some covers that we wanna do.

"So that'll come out, and that'll be really fun. I don't know what the plans are outside of that, as far as how we're gonna present that. But that's the plan right now."





