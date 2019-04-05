News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Beta Machine (A Perfect Circle) Singled Out Week: Palindrome

04-05-2019
The Beta Machine

The Beta Machine, which features A Perfect Circle's Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl, just released their debut album "Intruder" and to celebrate we asked Matt to tell us about some of the songs. Today he tells us about "Palindrome". Here is the story:

Another one of our favorites on the record. The very birth of this idea started with its exact title. The idea of creating a musical palindrome of sorts where there would be a phrase that would sound the same whether it was played forward or backward, thus creating a never ending loop.

Eventually it was tweaked a bit to be a little more pleasing to our ears but that was the initial idea. That's also how it ended up not being in a traditional 4/4 time, but rather a 6/4 pattern.

Once that loop was sussed out, we started building melodic ideas on top and bringing in a somewhat straightforward groove to sort of be a juxtaposition with the syncopated nature of the loop.

And at the time I was really developing a large appreciation for songs that don't have many chord changes. Maybe just one chord or two at the most the whole song. It's a good way to see if you can write something compelling enough without taking a bunch of twist and turns. Just stay the course and try to tell a good story or write something meaningful and engaging.

So we went with the idea of what the song started as, just a loop. Feeling stuck. Lost even. And eventually it turned as a look inward but also outward as a look into the psyche of anxiety/depression or even suicidal depression. But approaching it from a place of compassion. Coming from a place of understanding and empathy and reaching out to anyone who is currently or has ever felt that way and saying "You're not alone".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


The Beta Machine (A Perfect Circle) Singled Out Week: Palindrome

The Beta Machine (A Perfect Circle) Singled Out Week: Someday

The Beta Machine (A Perfect Circle) Singled Out Week: Embers

A Perfect Circle Offshoot The Beta Machine Releasing Debut Album

More The Beta Machine News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup- Rock Hall Induction Not That Important To Def Leppard's Elliott- more

Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album- David Lee Roth's Surprise Van Halen Classic Performance Goes Online- The Original Misfits Announce Stadium Show- more

The Eagles To Play Hotel California Album Live For First Time- Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall- Jimmy Page Lends Stairway To Heaven Guitar To Exhibit- more

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery- Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play- Van Halen Reunion Tour Not Going To Happen Says Anthony- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury

Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup

Rock Hall Induction Not That Important To Def Leppard's Elliott

Megadeth Guitarist Filling In For In Flames' Niclas Engelin

Aerosmith Preview Deuces Are Wild Residency

Motley Crue's The Dirt Returns To New York Times Best Sellers List

Devildriver Finish Recording New Album

Black Veil Brides 'Reimagining' Debut Album For 10th Anniversary

Limited Edition Traffic Vinyl Boxset Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant Reveals His Bucket List Album Dream

Alice In Chains Stream 4th Episode Of Black Antenna

The Beta Machine (A Perfect Circle) Singled Out Week: Palindrome

Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album

David Lee Roth's Surprise Van Halen Classic Performance Goes Online

The Original Misfits Announce Stadium Reunion Show

M.O.D. Return and Plot New Release

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.