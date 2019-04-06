Thank You Scientist Reveal Humorous Infomercial For New Album Alt-Prog rockers Thank You Scientist have released a humorous infomercial to promote the pre-orders for their forthcoming 4th studio album. The new effort will be entitled "Terraformer" and is set to hit stores on June 4th, via Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez's label Evil Ink Records. Main songwriter and guitarist Tom Monda oversaw the production of the album at The Barber Shop in Hopatcong NJ and engineer Mike Ferretti's studio in Ringwood, NJ. Monda had this to say, "We're really excited about this new album. We've put in so much work into this limited bundle to make sure it's perfect, and we hope our fans agree and help us crush our release week. We're a bunch of weirdos making music for weirdos that still care about weird music, and I think that's a beautiful thing." Watch the infomercial here.

