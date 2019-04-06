Whitesnake Stream New Song Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming audio of "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)", as the new single and latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Flesh & Blood."

Due May 10, the band's thirteenth studio set presents 13 new tracks with David Coverdale joined by a lineup featuring guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, keyboardist Michele Luppi and drummer Tommy Aldridge.

Introduced with the lead single, "Shut Up & Kiss Me", the record marks the follow-up to 2015's "The Purple Album", a project that saw Coverdale re-record classic songs from the Deep Purple Mark 3 and Mark 4 records he appeared on.

"Flesh & Blood" will be released in multiple formats, including CD, CD+DVD Deluxe Edition, 2LP sets in various colors, and a Super Luxury Boxset, which will deliver the CD+DVD Deluxe Edition, 2LP, a poster and a numbered lithograph. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





