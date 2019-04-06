|
Whitesnake Stream New Song Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
04-06-2019
(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming audio of "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)", as the new single and latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Flesh & Blood."
Due May 10, the band's thirteenth studio set presents 13 new tracks with David Coverdale joined by a lineup featuring guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, keyboardist Michele Luppi and drummer Tommy Aldridge.
Introduced with the lead single, "Shut Up & Kiss Me", the record marks the follow-up to 2015's "The Purple Album", a project that saw Coverdale re-record classic songs from the Deep Purple Mark 3 and Mark 4 records he appeared on.
"Flesh & Blood" will be released in multiple formats, including CD, CD+DVD Deluxe Edition, 2LP sets in various colors, and a Super Luxury Boxset, which will deliver the CD+DVD Deluxe Edition, 2LP, a poster and a numbered lithograph. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
