Aerosmith Launch Deuces Are Wild Residency

Aerosmith played the first show of Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM's Park Theater on Saturday night, April 6th and video from the show has been shared online.

The set featured performances of classic hits like "Train Kept A-Rollin'," before delivering a series of '70s classics - "Mama Kin," "Back In The Saddle," "Kings And Queens" and "Sweet Emotion" among others.

"We have spent the last year and a half bringing Aerosmith's Deuces Are Wild residency to life. The intent of the sound design, visuals, lighting and this entire experience is to be as authentically Aerosmith as the band and their fans expect while taking them both on a journey they never expected," said show producer Steve Dixon of Fireplay. Watch some video from the show and more details here





Related Stories

Aerosmith Preview Deuces Are Wild Residency

Aerosmith Share Deuces Are Wild Rehearsal Footage

Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury

Aerosmith Taking Deuces Are Wild Show Outside Of Vegas

Aerosmith Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Postponed

Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Aerosmith Classic 'Walk This Way Enters' Grammy Hall Of Fame

Aerosmith To Rock Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party

More Aerosmith News

Share this article



