Former TNT Frontman Tony Mills Battling Cancer Former TNT frontman Tony Mills shared the sad news via social media early Sunday morning that he is battling cancer and that it was discovered "too late". Mills wrote, "Cancer. Not only my birthsign, but now also my fate. Recently diagnosed, but far too late. I have suffered since the end of last year, shortly after a car crash before Christmas, which halted my digestive system and left me with internal pain that was difficult to isolate or fully understand. "Various hospital visits found nothing from tests until I took myself to a private clinic in Oslo, where the doctor decided I was too unwell for normal scopes and I was scanned the following day. "A tumor too old and large to be removable had been growing inside me for a year or so and was the cause of all my problems. It seems to me that the car crash definitely accelerated the growth and/or effects of this entity, otherwise I may still not even be aware of it. So, that's that. "Standing back from this for a moment, to look at my ensuing album release, I am grateful to the people around me that have been involved with my latest album, 'Beyond the Law', that will very obviously be my last written work as an artist. "The timing was nothing short of a relief. I am glad it got finished in time. Certainly not least my wife Linda, Pete Newdeck, Tommy Denander, Toine Vanderlinden, Josh 'Tabbie' Williams, Tony Forsythe and Chris Aldridge on the studio level and Pete Kotevski from Battlegod Productions Jon Løvstad, Alex Cooper, Avalon Music and Ivan Gunn for artistic support, finance and logistics. "The record is delayed slightly, until June to help the different territories release simultaneously and assist the record in some success. I was planning a thirty year anthology of solo material next year (1990-2020); I have spoken to some of my colleagues and they may well organize that." Read more here.

