Singled Out: Amoura's Back Then Grand Rapids metalcore outfit Amoura have scored a streaming hit with their new single "Back Then" and to celebrate we asked Jesse Curtis to tell us about the song. Here is the story: When our guitarist Patrick first sent us a rough demo for the "Back Then" instrumental, I was blown away. This was such a beautiful piece of music that was definitely "softer" than anything I'm used to writing over. I knew that I needed to take steps outside of my vocal comfort zone, which is mostly "harsh" vocals. I decided that to match the emotion of the song, I needed to pull from one of the hardest times in my young life, when my father died. The premise of this song is basically an ode to my recently born daughter to not follow the same path that led to an early passing. To make drastic changes in my life in an attempt to prolong the inevitably of death, so that I can do everything in my power to keep her from feeling that "tidal wave" of emotion that impacted my life at such a young age. Entering the studio, I did not intend the chorus vocals to be screamed. However, at the time of recording it just felt like the best way to convey the emotion I was feeling, and how powerful this song was to me. I'm amazed at all of the positive feedback we've received, since I had never been more nervous to release a song in my life. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

Related Stories



Singled Out: Amoura's Back Then More Amoura News Share this article

