.

Kansas Add Third Leg To Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour

04-09-2019
Kansas

Kansas fans who missed out on current Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour are in luck as the band has announced a third leg of the trek which will be taking place later this year.

The tour was launched to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Point Of Know Return" album which features the band performing the record in its entirely in addition to other songs from their vast catalog.

The new leg is scheduled to get underway on September 11th in Spokane, WA at the First Interstate Center for the Arts and will finish on February 7th of next year in Melbourne, FL at the King Center for the Performing Arts.

The final dates of the current leg includes stops in Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Rockford and Fort Wayne, IN where the leg wraps up on May 11th.

Phil Ehart had this to say, "The sentiments for this anniversary tour for Point of Know Return are kind of similar to the release of the album itself. Just like when we first released the album, as a band, we knew we had to deliver a tour just as good, or better, than what we did for Leftoverture. So, that's what we've tried to do. Fan response has been overwhelmingly positive and we are excited to continue it and take this show to more people."

David Ragsdale adds, "This tour really is so much fun. As engrained as this album is in popular culture with 'Dust in the Wind', the song 'Point of Know Return,' and the album artwork, it's not uncommon for people to overlook the incredible depth of the album. This entire set keeps the band on our toes and is hopefully as fun for the audience as it is for us!"

Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour Dates:
April 10 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre
April 12 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
April 13 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
May 10 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center
May 11 Ft. Wayne, IN Foellinger Theater
September 11 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts
September 13 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center
September 14 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre
September 17 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater
September 19 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theater
September 21 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
September 22 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center
September 27 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater
September 28 Park City, KS Hartman Arena
October 4 Topeka, KS Topeka Performing Arts Center
October 5 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater
October 11 Wausau, WI The Grand Theater
October 12 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
October 18 Champaign, IL Virginia Theatre
October 19 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre
October 25 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts
October 26 Albany, NY Palace Theatre
November 1 Quebec City, QC Grand Théâtre de Québec
November 2 Montreal, QC Théâtre St-Denis
November 8 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theater
November 9 Erie, PA Warner Theatre
November 16 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
November 22 Richmond, KY EKU Center for the Arts
November 23 Huntsville, AL Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at Von Braun Center
December 6 Corpus Christi, TX Selena Auditorium
December 7 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
January 31, 2020 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre
February 1, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
February 6, 2020 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
February 7, 2020 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts


