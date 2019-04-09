Kansas Add Third Leg To Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour

Kansas fans who missed out on current Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour are in luck as the band has announced a third leg of the trek which will be taking place later this year.

The tour was launched to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Point Of Know Return" album which features the band performing the record in its entirely in addition to other songs from their vast catalog.

The new leg is scheduled to get underway on September 11th in Spokane, WA at the First Interstate Center for the Arts and will finish on February 7th of next year in Melbourne, FL at the King Center for the Performing Arts.

The final dates of the current leg includes stops in Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Rockford and Fort Wayne, IN where the leg wraps up on May 11th.

Phil Ehart had this to say, "The sentiments for this anniversary tour for Point of Know Return are kind of similar to the release of the album itself. Just like when we first released the album, as a band, we knew we had to deliver a tour just as good, or better, than what we did for Leftoverture. So, that's what we've tried to do. Fan response has been overwhelmingly positive and we are excited to continue it and take this show to more people."

David Ragsdale adds, "This tour really is so much fun. As engrained as this album is in popular culture with 'Dust in the Wind', the song 'Point of Know Return,' and the album artwork, it's not uncommon for people to overlook the incredible depth of the album. This entire set keeps the band on our toes and is hopefully as fun for the audience as it is for us!"

Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour Dates:

April 10 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

April 12 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 13 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

May 10 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center

May 11 Ft. Wayne, IN Foellinger Theater

September 11 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

September 13 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center

September 14 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

September 17 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater

September 19 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theater

September 21 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

September 22 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center

September 27 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

September 28 Park City, KS Hartman Arena

October 4 Topeka, KS Topeka Performing Arts Center

October 5 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

October 11 Wausau, WI The Grand Theater

October 12 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

October 18 Champaign, IL Virginia Theatre

October 19 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

October 25 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

October 26 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

November 1 Quebec City, QC Grand Théâtre de Québec

November 2 Montreal, QC Théâtre St-Denis

November 8 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theater

November 9 Erie, PA Warner Theatre

November 16 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

November 22 Richmond, KY EKU Center for the Arts

November 23 Huntsville, AL Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at Von Braun Center

December 6 Corpus Christi, TX Selena Auditorium

December 7 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

January 31, 2020 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

February 1, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

February 6, 2020 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

February 7, 2020 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts





