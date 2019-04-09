|
Kansas Add Third Leg To Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour
04-09-2019
Kansas fans who missed out on current Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour are in luck as the band has announced a third leg of the trek which will be taking place later this year.
The tour was launched to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Point Of Know Return" album which features the band performing the record in its entirely in addition to other songs from their vast catalog.
The new leg is scheduled to get underway on September 11th in Spokane, WA at the First Interstate Center for the Arts and will finish on February 7th of next year in Melbourne, FL at the King Center for the Performing Arts.
The final dates of the current leg includes stops in Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Rockford and Fort Wayne, IN where the leg wraps up on May 11th.
Phil Ehart had this to say, "The sentiments for this anniversary tour for Point of Know Return are kind of similar to the release of the album itself. Just like when we first released the album, as a band, we knew we had to deliver a tour just as good, or better, than what we did for Leftoverture. So, that's what we've tried to do. Fan response has been overwhelmingly positive and we are excited to continue it and take this show to more people."
David Ragsdale adds, "This tour really is so much fun. As engrained as this album is in popular culture with 'Dust in the Wind', the song 'Point of Know Return,' and the album artwork, it's not uncommon for people to overlook the incredible depth of the album. This entire set keeps the band on our toes and is hopefully as fun for the audience as it is for us!"
Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour Dates:
