|
ZZ Top Announce U.S. 50th Anniversary Tour
04-09-2019
(hennemusic) ZZ Top have announced dates for an extensive 50th anniversary US tour. Following a three-night celebration in their home state of Texas next month - including shows in Dallas (May 17), Houston (May 18) and The Wodlands (May 19) - the band will launch a late summer/early fall run in Ridgefield, WA on August 16.
Alongside some festival appearances, the group will joined by Cheap Trick for most of the run while Lynyrd Skynyrd will appear on a pair of early dates along the way as it crosses the country into late October.
"It's been five decades, and I think we're starting to get pretty good at this!," says guitarist Billy Gibbons. "We're just as excited to be back in Texas this May playing our bluesy kind of rock as when started with in '69. The beards, Frank excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed much and we're keeping it that way."
Tickets for the newly-announced 50th anniversary US dates - which will follow a lengthy spring/summer European trek - will go on sale starting Friday, April 12 at 10 AM local time. See the dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
