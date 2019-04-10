News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced

04-10-2019
Dio

Organizers have announced the initial dates of the Ronnie James Dio hologram tour of North American that will be taking place this spring and summer.

The Dio Returns Tour will feature Eyellusion's hologram of the metal legend performing with former Dio guitarist Craig Goldy, drummer Simon Wright and keyboardist Scott Warren.

Goldy, Wright and Warren will be joined by bassist Bjorn Englen, along with guest vocalists Tim 'Ripper' Owens (Judas Priest/Yngwie Malmsteen) and Oni Logan (Lynch Mob).

The trek is scheduled to begin on May 31st in Ft. Myers, FL at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, with dates announced through June 29th in Las Vegas at Brooklyn Bowl. More shows are still to be revealed.

Simon Wright had this to say, "Looking forward to hitting the road with this incredible piece of technology and celebrating Ronnie and his timeless music again with his friends and fans."

Initial Dio Returns 2019 U.S. Tour Dates:
May 31 - Ft. Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
June 1 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
June 2 - St. Petersburg, FL - Palladium Theatre
June 3 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage
June 6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
June 7 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
June 8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre
June 9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
June 11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
June 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
June 14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
June 15 - St. Paul, MN - Myth
June 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
June 19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
June 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
June 21 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
June 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
June 29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl


Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour Preview Goes Online

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio

Dio Guitarist Talks Metal, New Music and More

AC/DC, Dio, MSG Supergroup Dream Child Release Video

Ronnie James Dio Estate Auction Announced

Ride For Ronnie Raises $50K For Dio Cancer Fund

Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

Ghost's New Album Inspired By Lemmy, Dio, Bowie and Prince Deaths

