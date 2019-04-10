|
Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced
04-10-2019
Organizers have announced the initial dates of the Ronnie James Dio hologram tour of North American that will be taking place this spring and summer.
The Dio Returns Tour will feature Eyellusion's hologram of the metal legend performing with former Dio guitarist Craig Goldy, drummer Simon Wright and keyboardist Scott Warren.
Goldy, Wright and Warren will be joined by bassist Bjorn Englen, along with guest vocalists Tim 'Ripper' Owens (Judas Priest/Yngwie Malmsteen) and Oni Logan (Lynch Mob).
The trek is scheduled to begin on May 31st in Ft. Myers, FL at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, with dates announced through June 29th in Las Vegas at Brooklyn Bowl. More shows are still to be revealed.
Simon Wright had this to say, "Looking forward to hitting the road with this incredible piece of technology and celebrating Ronnie and his timeless music again with his friends and fans."
Related Stories
Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced
Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour Preview Goes Online
Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review
Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio
Dio Guitarist Talks Metal, New Music and More
AC/DC, Dio, MSG Supergroup Dream Child Release Video
Ronnie James Dio Estate Auction Announced
Ride For Ronnie Raises $50K For Dio Cancer Fund
Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs
Ghost's New Album Inspired By Lemmy, Dio, Bowie and Prince Deaths