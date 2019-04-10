Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced

Organizers have announced the initial dates of the Ronnie James Dio hologram tour of North American that will be taking place this spring and summer.

The Dio Returns Tour will feature Eyellusion's hologram of the metal legend performing with former Dio guitarist Craig Goldy, drummer Simon Wright and keyboardist Scott Warren.

Goldy, Wright and Warren will be joined by bassist Bjorn Englen, along with guest vocalists Tim 'Ripper' Owens (Judas Priest/Yngwie Malmsteen) and Oni Logan (Lynch Mob).

The trek is scheduled to begin on May 31st in Ft. Myers, FL at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, with dates announced through June 29th in Las Vegas at Brooklyn Bowl. More shows are still to be revealed.

Simon Wright had this to say, "Looking forward to hitting the road with this incredible piece of technology and celebrating Ronnie and his timeless music again with his friends and fans."



Initial Dio Returns 2019 U.S. Tour Dates:

May 31 - Ft. Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

June 1 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

June 2 - St. Petersburg, FL - Palladium Theatre

June 3 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage

June 6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

June 7 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

June 8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre

June 9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

June 11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

June 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

June 14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

June 15 - St. Paul, MN - Myth

June 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

June 19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

June 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

June 21 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

June 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

June 29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl





