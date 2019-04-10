Godsmack's Sully Erna Launches The Scars Foundation

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna has announced that he has created a new mental health awareness organization called The Scars Foundation.

Sully had this to say, "Scars come in all forms. They are physical and emotional. They're traumatizing and make us fear what people may think of us. But we are ALL imperfect in some way. That's what makes us perfect and unique!

"Everyone has something that makes him or her insecure or embarrassed. But instead of hiding them or internalizing them, own them and show them off to the world! Let them empower you so you can be a voice for everyone who can't be. If we ALL wear our scars loudly and proudly, others will follow."

Here is the foundation's mission statement: "The Scars Foundation has been established by Sully Erna and the rock band Godsmack to help raise awareness of the mental health issues that so many are faced with today.



"With the rise of suicides, bullying, addiction, abuse and so many other challenges, The Scars Foundation is dedicated to providing resources and tools to educate and empower people on a global level that struggle with these burdens." Find more details here.





Related Stories

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Godsmack Star's Son Dies Unexpectedly

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea

Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, NIN Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

Godsmack Broadcasting Live iHeartRadio Theater Event

Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach And Billy Ray Cyrus For New Video

Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour

More Godsmack News

Share this article



