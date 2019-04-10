Jimmy Page Tells Legendary Guitar Story In New Animated Video

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin icon Jimmy Page shares the story behind his famous 1959 Telecaster guitar in a newly-released animated video from Fender. In January, Page and Fender launched a 2019 series of the guitar that was used to record 1969's "Led Zeppelin I", along with countless hit songs on world-renowned albums while he was a studio musician.

The rocker originally received the Telecaster in 1966 from Jeff Beck, who gifted it to Page for recommending him to The Yardbirds. "The story of the instrument is the whole journey of it - from Jeff having it, to passing it on to me with such good spirit," says Page. "It's a lot of love in that gesture and the journey of it through the Yardbirds and how it was used on the first Led Zeppelin album ... the journey all the way through here today. Now, it's been restored back to its true beauty and we've actually been able to sort of clone it."

In sync with Led Zeppelin's ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations, Fender will release four signature Page guitars throughout 2019, including "Mirror" and "Dragon" models and two custom versions that feature personal touches that are dubbed the "Limited Edition Jimmy Page Telecaster Set." Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





