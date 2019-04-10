Metallica Detail All Within My Hands Second Annual Day Of Service

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing details of their All Within My Hands Foundation's second Day Of Service. The day-long event sees the band asking their fans to volunteer at local food banks in their communities following the success of the inaugural 2018 edition.

"Last year over 1,000 of you participated in our first Day of Service by volunteering at your local food banks," explains the group. "Thanks to all of you, hundreds of thousands of pounds of food was packed and distributed to those in need . . . way to make a difference in your communities!

"We're thrilled to be back with the details of our second annual Day of Service on Wednesday, May 22nd as we once again invite Metallica fans across the U.S. to join us in volunteering for a day with our friends at the community food banks we supported during our recent North American tours."

"In cooperation with Feeding America," they continue, "we've been proud to make contributions to their local partners in each city we performed in during the '17, '18, and '19 WorldWired Tour dates and we're asking you to give a few hours of your time on May 22nd supporting the fight against hunger in your neighborhoods. Over 50 food banks will be partaking in the activities this year, more than twice as many as last year! Each registered volunteer on May 22nd will receive a special All Within My Hands t-shirt commemorating our united day of service and a special thanks goes out to our friends at Salesforce for helping to make that happen. Please note that space is limited and you must register; unfortunately we will not be able to accept walk-ins."

"If you do not live near one of the food banks listed on the site or you are unavailable on this day, we encourage you to visit FeedingAmerica.org to find a food bank in your community. We're so inspired by the work that all of these amazing people do day in and day out that we hope you'll join us to give them a hand whenever you can." Watch the event promo video and read mroe here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Share Live Video For Rarity From Tour Finale

Metallica and Slipknot Add Dates To Tour

Metallica Rock Ride the Lightning Classic In New Live Video

Metallica Respond To Ticket Issues With Exclusive Show

Metallica Share Live Video From Rare Louisville concert

Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video

Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary

Metallica Announce S&M2 Concert

More Metallica News

Share this article



