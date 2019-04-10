News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation

04-10-2019
Of Mice Men

Of Mice & Men announced on Monday (April 8th) that they have been forced to cancel several shows this week due to an urgent medical attention. had to cancel several live shows due to an urgent "medical situation."

The band took to social media to inform fans that their Flagstaff show at the Greenroom Monday night was canceled, along with other shows this week. They wrote, "We're very sorry to announce that due to a medical situation that requires immediate urgent attention, we are being forced to cancel our show tonight and our other shows this week in Grand Junction, Lakewood and Syracuse.

"We will have more information shortly, but for now we ask for your understanding and patience. We assure you we would not be cancelling anything if it wasn't 100% necessary. Thank you."

Tour-mates Hands Like Houses tweeted on Tuesday that they would instead be headlining two of the shows. They wrote "ATTENTION the shows in Lakewood OH and Syracuse NY are still going ahead. We'll be headlining and all tickets still valid love you all and can't wait to rip some tooonz!"

Of Mice & Men have yet to provide details about the medical situation or reveal the member involved but this week's news comes almost a month after the band was forced to cancel a concert after frontman Aaron Pauley was hospitalized for a health scare on March 11th.


Related Stories


Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation

Of Mice & Men Frontman Hospitalized For Health Scare

Of Mice & Men Release 'How We Survive' Video

Of Mice & Men Streaming New Song 'How To Survive'

Ex Of Mice & Men Frontman Austin Carlile Plots Return To Music 2018 In Review

Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men

Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital

Ex Of Mice & Men Frontman Austin Carlile Plots Return To Music

Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Reveal New Song

Of Mice & Men Release 'Instincts' Video

More Of Mice Men News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed- Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation- Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced- Sammy Hagar- more

Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness- Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows- Mick Jagger- more

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work- Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Recovering From Heart Surgery- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Assaulted In Random Attack- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed

Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation

Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Can't Hang' Video

Jimmy Page Tells Legendary Guitar Story In New Animated Video

Metallica Detail All Within My Hands Second Annual Day Of Service

The Cult Announce Sonic Temple Tour Dates

Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival

Godsmack's Sully Erna Launches The Scars Foundation

Venom Release 'Bring Out Your Dead' Lyric Video

Skiver Release 'No Goodbyes' Video

Singled Out: Scott Mulvahill

Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness

Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gives Up Following Heart Surgery

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.