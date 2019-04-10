Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation

Of Mice & Men announced on Monday (April 8th) that they have been forced to cancel several shows this week due to an urgent medical attention. had to cancel several live shows due to an urgent "medical situation."

The band took to social media to inform fans that their Flagstaff show at the Greenroom Monday night was canceled, along with other shows this week. They wrote, "We're very sorry to announce that due to a medical situation that requires immediate urgent attention, we are being forced to cancel our show tonight and our other shows this week in Grand Junction, Lakewood and Syracuse.

"We will have more information shortly, but for now we ask for your understanding and patience. We assure you we would not be cancelling anything if it wasn't 100% necessary. Thank you."

Tour-mates Hands Like Houses tweeted on Tuesday that they would instead be headlining two of the shows. They wrote "ATTENTION the shows in Lakewood OH and Syracuse NY are still going ahead. We'll be headlining and all tickets still valid love you all and can't wait to rip some tooonz!"

Of Mice & Men have yet to provide details about the medical situation or reveal the member involved but this week's news comes almost a month after the band was forced to cancel a concert after frontman Aaron Pauley was hospitalized for a health scare on March 11th.





