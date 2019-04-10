Skiver Release 'No Goodbyes' Video New York visual hard rockers Skiver have released a brand new music video for their track "No Goodbyes," which comes from their new Maxi-Single "No Goodbyes / Noise". They had this to say, "This song is a very important marker for us. We're still a very new band and we want to come into this scene making a real impression, whether its with our sound, our looks, or anything else about us. "We don't want to be one of those forgettable "whatever" bands. We want you to know us. Then if you know us, we want you to either love or hate us." Watch it here

