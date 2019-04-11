AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio

(hennemusic) Longtime AC/DC recording engineer Mike Fraser confirmed in a recent interview that the band has been in the recording studio "doing something".

The veteran Canadian producer, engineer and mixer was spotted with band members - including Brian Johnson - last summer at a Vancouver recording studio as rumors surfaced about a possible new album that may feature unused recordings by late guitarist and band cofounder Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 64.

In a recent interview with Australia's Tony "Jack The Bear" Mantz, Fraser coyly admitted that he and the group had been working together. "Umm... Well, yeah, I could say that we've been in the studio doing something," explained Fraser on the Mastering Music Mastering Life podcast. "What's come of that I can't discuss yet, but uh..."

"With Brian singing?" asked Mantz. "I think so," replied Fraser, laughing. In addition to several live packages, Fraser has recorded and mixed the past five AC/DC studio albums, including "The Razors Edge" (1990), "Ballbreaker" (1995), "Stiff Upper Lip" (2000), "Black Ice" (2008) and 2014's "Rock Or Bust." Watch the interview here.

