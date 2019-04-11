News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio

04-11-2019
AC/DC

(hennemusic) Longtime AC/DC recording engineer Mike Fraser confirmed in a recent interview that the band has been in the recording studio "doing something".

The veteran Canadian producer, engineer and mixer was spotted with band members - including Brian Johnson - last summer at a Vancouver recording studio as rumors surfaced about a possible new album that may feature unused recordings by late guitarist and band cofounder Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 64.

In a recent interview with Australia's Tony "Jack The Bear" Mantz, Fraser coyly admitted that he and the group had been working together. "Umm... Well, yeah, I could say that we've been in the studio doing something," explained Fraser on the Mastering Music Mastering Life podcast. "What's come of that I can't discuss yet, but uh..."

"With Brian singing?" asked Mantz. "I think so," replied Fraser, laughing. In addition to several live packages, Fraser has recorded and mixed the past five AC/DC studio albums, including "The Razors Edge" (1990), "Ballbreaker" (1995), "Stiff Upper Lip" (2000), "Black Ice" (2008) and 2014's "Rock Or Bust." Watch the interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


